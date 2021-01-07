Mohammed Siraj got emotional at Sydney Cricket Ground while the national anthem of India was being played. Wasim Jaffer and other netizens lauded him for his commitment. After the end of day 1, he was asked about his teary eyes while the National Anthem was being played. The pacer said that he missed his father who had dreamt of seeing him play for India. If one might recall, Siraj’s father passed away due to lung ailment while he was in Australia. The Indian team management asked Siraj if he wished to attend his father’s last rites. Mohammed Siraj Crying During National Anthem: Mohammad Kaif, Wasim Jaffer Hail Indian Pacer for Commitment Towards Representing Country (Watch Video).

The pacer instead chose to stay with the team in Australia. Siraj made his Test debut last week and ahead of the game, during the national anthem, the pacer was seen wiping his eyes. Siraj spoke about this incident and said that he missed his father. The pacer spoke about the same in length and the official account of the BCCI shared the video of the same. Check it out below:

Mohammed Siraj also had quite a fair outing on the day one of the third Test match as he scalped the wicket of David Warner. The Australian batsman made way to the pavilion on the score of five runs.

