Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has sparked widespread speculation across social media after a cryptic video suggested he is moving away from his iconic number 7 jersey. Shared on 17 March 2026, the footage shows the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend swapping his traditional shirt for one bearing the number 8, just ten days before the start of the 2026 IPL season. MS Dhoni Jersey Number Change: Ex-CSK Captain to Don No 8 Shirt Instead of 7 in IPL 2026?,

The Switch to Number 8

In the video posted to his official social media accounts, Dhoni is seen removing a blue jersey featuring the number 7 and replacing it with a similar kit numbered 8. The accompanying caption read: "Some numbers stay with you. 7 has always been one of them. But today, I’m switching to 8. You’ll know why soon."

The post immediately went viral, leading many supporters to question whether "Thala" would be abandoning the number that has defined his professional career for over two decades.

Marketing Gimmick or Strategic Change?

Despite the social media frenzy, several factors suggest the move may be a promotional campaign rather than a permanent change. Notably, the jersey in the video is blue, associated with Team India, rather than the yellow of Chennai Super Kings. Furthermore, the official CSK merchandise store and licensed retailers continue to sell "Dhoni 7" kits for the upcoming 2026 season.

Analysts point out that Dhoni has previously used cryptic posts to launch brand collaborations or lifestyle campaigns under his SEVEN brand. Some fans have joked that '7+1=8' might signify his decision to play 'one more year' in the IPL, while others speculate it could relate to a new role as a mentor or a specific batting position. CSK in Legal Trouble After Sun TV Initiates Formal Action Against IPL Franchise Over Use of Rajnikanth Movie 'Jailer' Music.

The Legacy of Number 7

The number 7 is deeply synonymous with Dhoni, chosen because his birthday falls on 7 July. To honour his contribution to the sport, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially retired the number 7 from international cricket in 2023, ensuring no other Indian player would wear it.

While the retirement does not technically apply to franchise cricket, Dhoni’s personal and commercial identity is so heavily built around the number that a permanent shift at this stage of his career would be unprecedented.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).