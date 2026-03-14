CSK in Legal Trouble After Sun TV Initiates Formal Action Against IPL Franchise Over Use of Rajnikanth Movie 'Jailer' Music

Media conglomerate Sun TV Network has reportedly initiated legal proceedings against the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over an alleged copyright infringement dispute. The lawsuit centres on the unauthorised use of music from the blockbuster film 'Jailer', produced by Sun Pictures (a subsidiary of Sun TV Network), in a promotional video featuring CSK captain MS Dhoni. The legal action underscores the increasing scrutiny on intellectual property rights within the high-stakes world of sports marketing and entertainment. KKR Launches New Jersey For IPL 2026 Celebrating Franchise Legacy (Watch Video).

The Core of the Dispute

The contention arises from a promotional video released by CSK, which allegedly incorporated copyrighted musical elements from 'Jailer' without obtaining the necessary licenses or permissions from Sun TV Network. The film, starring Rajinikanth, was a significant commercial success, and its music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, gained widespread popularity. Sun TV Network, as the producer, holds the exclusive copyright to the film's soundtrack. The promotional content featuring MS Dhoni, a highly influential figure in Indian cricket, would have garnered substantial viewership, amplifying the potential impact of the alleged infringement.

Legal Ramifications and Industry Context

This legal challenge highlights the complex landscape of copyright and intellectual property in India's burgeoning media and sports sectors. Companies are increasingly vigilant in protecting their creative assets, especially when they are leveraged by other entities for commercial gain. The outcome of this lawsuit could set a precedent for how sports franchises and other organisations utilise copyrighted material in their promotional activities, particularly concerning popular cultural elements like film music. It serves as a reminder for all parties to ensure proper licensing and adherence to copyright laws to avoid costly legal battles. MS Dhoni Set to Feature in All IPL 2026 Matches, Says CSK CEO; Playing Role to be Decided by Management.

Broader Implications for Sports Marketing

The dispute between Sun TV and CSK also brings into focus the intersection of entertainment and sports marketing. With athletes and teams frequently collaborating with brands and using popular culture references to engage audiences, the need for robust legal frameworks and diligent rights management becomes paramount.

As the IPL continues to grow as a global brand, such legal skirmishes are likely to become more common, prompting greater caution and due diligence from all stakeholders involved in content creation and distribution. The case is expected to proceed in the Chennai courts, with further details emerging as the legal process unfolds.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 03:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).