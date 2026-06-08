Nepal vs Hong Kong, China, Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier 2026 Final Live Streaming Online

The stage is set for a thrilling showdown as Nepal takes on Hong Kong, China in the final of the Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier 2026 today, Monday, June 8, 2026. This decisive match will crown the champion of the qualification tournament, even as both teams have already demonstrated their prowess by securing their spots in the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, later this year. You can find Nepal National Cricket Team vs Hong Kong China National Cricket Team match scorecard here.

Cricket fans across the globe are eager to witness which of these unbeaten teams will lift the trophy, with the match promising an exciting display of T20 cricket from the Singapore National Cricket Ground.

Match Details: Date, Time, Venue

The final between Nepal and Hong Kong, China is scheduled for Monday, June 8, 2026. The action is slated to begin at 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). For local fans in Singapore and Hong Kong, this translates to 2:30 PM Singapore Time (SGT) / Hong Kong Time (HKT). The crucial encounter will unfold at the Singapore National Cricket Ground in Singapore.

Weather forecasts suggest a possibility of thunderstorms in Singapore, which could add an unpredictable element to the game. The pitch at the Singapore National Cricket Ground is generally considered neutral, offering opportunities for both batsmen and bowlers. Fast bowlers might find some early assistance with extra bounce and movement.

Where to Watch Nepal vs Hong Kong, China Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier 2026 Final

Cricket enthusiasts looking to catch the live action have specific options depending on their region:

Global (Selected Regions): Fans in regions where ICC.tv holds broadcast rights can stream the match live on the ICC.tv website and app.

North America (USA & Canada): Viewers in North America can expect live coverage on Willow TV.

India: Official broadcast and live streaming details for the Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier 2026 Final for India have not been purchased by OTT or TV platforms. Fans in might may be able to access the match via global streaming platforms like ICC.tv.

Live Scores: Regardless of video streaming availability, fans worldwide can follow live ball-by-ball scores and updates for the Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier 2026 on Olympics.com. Asian Games 2026: Nepal, Malaysia, Oman and Hong Kong, China Seal Men's Cricket Qualification.

Teams' Road to the Final and Key Players

Both Nepal and Hong Kong, China have enjoyed an impressive, unbeaten run in the Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier 2026, showcasing dominant performances throughout the tournament.

Nepal's Journey:

Nepal entered the final after a resounding eight-wicket victory over Oman in the semi-finals. Their group stage saw them register massive wins, including thrashing China by a record 221 runs and defeating Malaysia by 167 runs. Opener Kushal Bhurtel has been a standout performer for Nepal, scoring two centuries in the competition. Other key players include Lokesh Bam and Rohit Paudel, along with experienced all-rounders and bowlers like Karan KC and Sandeep Lamichhane.

Hong Kong, China's Journey:

Hong Kong, China also comes into the final on the back of an unbeaten streak, having secured a six-wicket win against Malaysia in their semi-final encounter. They displayed formidable batting strength in the group stage, notably posting 287 runs in one match. Key players for Hong Kong, China include Shahid Wasif, who scored a crucial 59 runs in the semi-final, and Babar Hayat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 11:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).