Asian Games 2026: Nepal, Malaysia, Oman and Hong Kong, China Seal Men's Cricket Qualification

The cricketing landscape of Asia witnessed a significant development as Nepal, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Oman confirmed their spots in the men's cricket tournament at the 2026 Asian Games. These four nations emerged successful from the intense Men's Asian Games Cricket Qualifier 2026, which is concluding its group stage today, June 5, at the Singapore National Cricket Ground. Their qualification sets the stage for a compelling ten-team competition in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, starting September 24. Cricket Association of Nepal Issues Apology After Ritshi Choden's Timed-Out Dismissal In ACC Women's T20I Premier Cup 2026 Match.

Nepal, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Oman Qualifiy For Asian Games 2026

𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞 💪 See you at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan! #AsianGames #ACC pic.twitter.com/tP0YzFGQP3 — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) June 3, 2026

The qualification pathway saw eight teams battling it out in two groups for the four coveted semi-final spots, which automatically guaranteed a place in the main Asian Games event. The tournament, running from May 31 to June 8, has showcased the growing strength of Associate cricket in the region.

Group Stage Dominance Secures Spots

In Group A, Nepal and Malaysia secured their qualification early. Nepal initiated their campaign with a dominant 221-run victory over China on May 31. Malaysia followed suit by thrashing China by nine wickets on June 2, a result that mathematically eliminated China and, due to Qatar's prior withdrawal from the group, ensured both Nepal and Malaysia progressed to the semi-finals and, by extension, the Asian Games. Their head-to-head match on June 4 was to determine the group winner.

Meanwhile, in Group B, Hong Kong and Oman showcased strong form, each winning their respective matches against Singapore and Bahrain to amass crucial points. These victories were enough to see them through to the semi-finals, thereby sealing their tickets to Japan. Oman recorded a 20-run win in their qualifying match, while Hong Kong secured their berth with a nine-wicket victory. 6,6,6,6,6,6! Kushal Bhurtel Becomes 2nd Nepal and 6th Overall Batter To Hit Six Sixes In An Over in T20I (Watch Video).

Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket Participants

Qualified via Qualifier Direct Entry (ICC Full Members) Direct Entry (Host) Nepal Afghanistan Japan Malaysia Bangladesh Hong Kong India Oman Pakistan Sri Lanka

The Road to Aichi-Nagoya

The four qualifying teams will now join an elite group of six nations who received direct entry to the Asian Games. These include cricket powerhouses Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, alongside host nation Japan. The full ten-team roster promises a thrilling tournament in Japan from September 19 to October 4, with the men's cricket competition specifically commencing on September 24 and concluding on October 3. All matches are scheduled to take place at the Kōrogi Sports Park in Aichi Prefecture.

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