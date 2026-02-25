New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match

New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast: New Zealand and co-hosts Sri Lanka are set to clash in a pivotal Super 8 Group 2 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on 25 February. The match will take place at the iconic R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo under the floodlights. With both teams desperate to secure their first victory in the Super 8 stage, this encounter promises high-stakes cricket as the race for the semi-finals intensifies. Pakistan Will Be Knocked Out of T20 World Cup 2026 if They Lose Super 8 Match Against England?

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Fans globally have multiple options to watch this crucial clash. In India, the match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, with digital streaming available on the JioHotstar app and website.

For viewers in the host nation, TV Supreme and Dialog TV will provide the television broadcast, while live streaming can be accessed via Sirasa TV and ICC.tv. New Zealand supporters can catch the action live on Sky Sport NZ, with streaming available through Sky Go and TVNZ+.

Match Fact

Match Details Information Fixture New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (Super 8, Group 2) Date Wednesday, 25 February 2026 Venue R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Start Time 19:00 IST / 19:00 Local / 13:30 GMT Live Stream (India) JioHotstar TV Broadcast (India) Star Sports Network Live Stream (Sri Lanka) ICC.tv, Sirasa TV Live Stream (New Zealand) Sky Go, TVNZ+

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Preview

Both teams enter this fixture under immense pressure. Sri Lanka suffered a heavy 51-run defeat to England in their opening Super 8 match, with their batting lineup struggling on a slow surface. The hosts are currently at the bottom of Group 2 and simply cannot afford another loss if they wish to remain in the tournament.

New Zealand, meanwhile, had their Super 8 opener against Pakistan abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain in Colombo. While the Black Caps earned a solitary point from the washout, they will be eager to test their match fitness and secure a definitive win against the home side. Captain Mitchell Santner will rely on the explosive form of his top order, while Sri Lanka will look to their spin department to exploit the local conditions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).