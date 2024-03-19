IPL 2024 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast: The biggest T20 cricket carnival Indian Premier League (IPL) is back! The 17th edition of IPL also known as IPL 2024 begins from March 22 onwards with TATA being the title sponsor. The IPL 2024 opens with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The IPL 2024 will see not just MS Dhoni but some of the other star players like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya return to action as well. Meanwhile, fans searching for IPL 2024 live telecast and free streaming will get all the details here on this page. IPL 2024 Schedule: Get Indian Premier League Season 17 Fixtures of First 21 Matches, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Due to General Elections in the country, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the IPL 2024 schedule for just 21 matches thus far and are expected to announce the rest of the schedule soon. As per the available schedule, teams will play on home and away basis. However, the teams are divided into two groups of five. Each team will play 14 group games. A team will play other teams in their group once and twice against teams from other group (home and away). To get all the details regarding broadcasting/digital rights of the TATA IPL 2024, scroll below.

How To Watch the Live Telecast of TATA IPL 2024 in India?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of all IPL 2024 matches on their TV sets in India.

How To Watch Free Live Streaming of TATA IPL 2024 Online in India?

The digital rights of the tournament are owned by Viacom 18 and they will provide the live streaming of the TATA IPL 2024 on its OTT platform, JioCinema absolutely free. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of all IPL 2024 matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2024 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).