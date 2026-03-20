Price List of Each Official IPL 2026 Team Jersey

With the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to commence on 28 March 2026, franchises have officially released their merchandise price lists for the new season. Fans across the globe are already flocking to online portals and physical stores to secure the latest kits, which this year feature a tiered pricing structure to accommodate different budget levels. Superhero Rohit Sharma Statue Installed at the Mumbai Indians' 'The Mix' Event Ahead of IPL 2026 (Watch Video).

The 2026 collection ranges from high-performance Player Edition jerseys, identical to those worn by the athletes on the field, to more affordable Fan Editions designed for casual wear. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and five-time winners Mumbai Indians currently lead the market with the most premium price points for their authentic match-day apparel.

For supporters seeking the exact technical specifications used by players, the Match Edition or Player Edition jerseys are the primary choice. These kits utilise advanced moisture-wicking fabrics and heat-pressed logos.

Mumbai Indians have set the benchmark for premium pricing this season, with their official custom player jersey retailing at INR 5,999. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, partnered with Puma, follow closely at INR 5,499. Their 2026 kit is particularly notable for featuring a gold star above the team crest, signifying their maiden title win in 2025.

Affordable options: Replicas and fan tiers

Recognising the need for accessible merchandise, all ten franchises have introduced Replica and Fan editions. These jerseys maintain the official aesthetic but use more traditional stitching and standard fabrics to lower production costs.

Most fan-tier jerseys are priced between INR 899 and INR 1,199, making them highly popular for stadium wear. Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have been lauded for their competitive pricing, offering official replica kits starting as low as INR 749 to INR 999.

Customisation and official partners

This season, official merchandise partners such as Puma, playR, and FanCode have expanded their customisation services. For an additional fee ranging from INR 300 to INR 500, fans can have their names and favourite numbers printed on the back of their jerseys using official franchise fonts. IPL 2026: List of Players Injured Or Ruled Out of Indian Premier League Season 19.

Price List of Each Official IPL 2026 Team Jersey

Team Match/Player Edition (INR) Replica/Fan Edition (INR) Mumbai Indians 5,999 999 – 2,499 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5,499 1,124 – 2,299 Chennai Super Kings 2,499 899 – 1,199 Gujarat Titans 1,999 999 Kolkata Knight Riders 1,899 999 Rajasthan Royals 1,619 899 Delhi Capitals 2,499 999 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1,499 899 Lucknow Super Giants 1,999 999 Punjab Kings 1,899 899

Franchises are also offering Training Kits and Travel Wear, which have become top-selling items in the pre-season window, often priced lower than the primary match-day jerseys.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).