Nathan Ellis has been ruled out, while all others are recovering from injuries (Photo X@cricketcomau)

With just eight days remaining until the nineteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) commences on 28 March 2026, several franchises are grappling with significant selection crises. A growing list of international and domestic players has been officially ruled out of the tournament, while several high-profile Australian fast bowlers are set to miss the opening fixtures due to national workload management protocols. Rohit Sharma Pot Belly Viral Pic Fact Check: User Shares Morphed Image of MI Star During IPL 2026 Practice Session.

The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and last year’s runners-up, Sunrisers Hyderabad, are amongst the teams forced to reassess their strategies. While some franchises have already named replacements, others are scouting the market to fill critical voids in their bowling attacks.

Major setbacks for Chennai and Rajasthan

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face a defensive challenge after Australian pacer Nathan Ellis was ruled out for the entire season with a recurring hamstring injury. Ellis was expected to play a lead role in the death overs, and his absence leaves a gap in the CSK pace battery that has yet to be formally filled.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have also suffered a blow with England all-rounder Sam Curran sidelined due to a groin strain. Similarly, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be without the services of promising Indian seamer Harshit Rana, who recently underwent knee surgery. KKR has moved quickly to secure Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement. After Matheesh Pathirana's delayed availability, reports of pacer Akash Deep getting ruled out due to undisclosed injury.

Australian trio to miss opening phase

In addition to permanent withdrawals, the availability of Australia’s premier fast bowlers has been curtailed. Pat Cummins (SRH), Mitchell Starc (DC), and Josh Hazlewood (RCB) are scheduled to miss the first two weeks of the competition. IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant Hails Bharat Arun's Impact on Lucknow Super Giants Bowling.

Cricket Australia has mandated this rest period to manage workloads ahead of the 2027 international season. Consequently, Sunrisers Hyderabad has named Ishan Kishan as stand-in captain until Cummins joins the squad in mid-April.

IPL 2026: List of Players Injured Or Ruled Out

Player Team Status Reason / Injury Harshit Rana KKR Ruled Out Knee ligament surgery (suffered in Feb 2026) Nathan Ellis CSK Ruled Out Recurring Hamstring injury Sam Curran RR Ruled Out Groin injury Jack Edwards SRH Ruled Out Foot injury Akash Deep KKR Ruled Out Unspecified injury (Rehab at BCCI CoE) Atharva Ankolekar MI Ruled Out Meniscus tear (Knee surgery) Adam Milne RR Ruled Out Pre-existing injury Mustafizur Rahman KKR Unavailable NOC denied by BCB (Administrative/Diplomatic)

IPL 2026 Doubtful List

Player Team Status Expected Return Pat Cummins SRH Injured Likely mid-April (Back/Lumbar stress) Matheesha Pathirana KKR Injured Mid-April (Calf strain rehabilitation) Josh Hazlewood RCB Injured Early April (Achilles/Hamstring) Mitchell Starc DC Unavailable Early April (Workload management by CA) Lockie Ferguson PBKS Unavailable Late April (Paternity leave - first 7 games) Wanindu Hasaranga LSG Doubtful Pending fitness test (Hamstring tear) Eshan Malinga SRH Doubtful Likely out for 1st half (Shoulder injury) Matthew Short CSK Injured Early April (Fractured thumb) Mayank Yadav LSG Doubtful Under observation (Side strain) Nuwan Thushara RCB Doubtful Subject to fitness test next week

Notable returns and fitness boosts

Despite the injury concerns, there is positive news for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami has successfully completed his rehabilitation and is expected to lead the attack from the opening game. Additionally, LSG captain Rishabh Pant has been cleared for full wicketkeeping duties following a rigorous pre-season conditioning programme.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).