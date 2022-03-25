Rajasthan Royals enter IPL 2022 as one of the most formidable outfits on paper. The inaugural champions have been far away from competing for the top prize for quite a few years now but this time, that narrative looks set to change. They put together a very strong team at the IPL 2022 Auctions last month, covering all bases and signing some big names like Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer and also Trent Boult amongst others and can be tipped as title challengers as the season gets underway. IPL 2022 Opening Ceremony: Will There be A Curtain Raiser Event to Kickstart Indian Premier League Season 15?

Not just on the auction table but Rajasthan Royals have added some power to their management team as well, roping in someone of Lasith Malinga's calibre as bowling coach. The Sri Lankan would unite with his former national team captain Kumar Sangakkara in the Royals' backroom and his involvement would have a massive influence on the team, especially on young pacers like Prasidh Krishna and also Navdeep Saini. Royals' would have the prodigious Devdutt Padikkal as one of their picks for the opening slot alongside Jos Buttler with Yashasvi Jaiswal at three and skipper Sanju Samson at four. Hetmyer can be tasked with finishing off the innings given the West Indian's ability to clear boundaries at will.

Boult would be the leader of their pace attack which would have Krishna and Saini as well. Ravi Ashwin and Chahal would manage the spin bowling department. All-rounders like James Neesham and Daryl Mitchell could change a game on their day.

RR's schedule for IPL 2022

Date Match Time (IST) Venue March 29 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 pm MCA Stadium April 2 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals 3:30 pm DY Patil Stadium April 5 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 pm Wankhede Stadium April 10 Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 pm Wankhede Stadium April 14 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium April 18 Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 pm Brabourne Stadium April 22 Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 pm MCA Stadium April 26 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 pm MCA Stadium April 30 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium May 2 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 pm Wankhede Stadiu, May 7 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 3:30 pm Wankhede Stadium May 11 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium May 15 Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 pm Brabourne Stadium May 20 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 pm Brabourne Stadium

Rajasthan Royals' squad for IPL 2022:

Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy.

