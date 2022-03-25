The Indian Premier League--India's cricketing carnival is set to begin in a day's time. Over the years, the IPL has mesmerized audiences not just in India but all over the world with some exciting cricketing action, jaw-dropping moments and unforgettable memories. One common feature that the IPL had every year a while ago, was the opening ceremonies, just like any other major sports event. Big stars from the entertainment industry used to enthrall one and all with their performances as captains of all the IPL teams used to take center-stage and have their eyes firmly set on the trophy. But since 2019, the IPL did not have any opening ceremony. Will IPL 2022 have one? Ravindra Jadeja Reacts After Being Appointed As CSK Captain Ahead Of IPL 2022 (Watch Video)

There will be no opening ceremony in the IPL for the 4th consecutive years. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 22, 2022

According to reports, IPL 2022 would not have an opening ceremony. Thus, it would be the fourth consecutive IPL season to not have an opening ceremony with the last one being held back in 2019. That year, the BCCI had decided to scrap the even as a tribute to the martyrs who had lost their lives in the Pulwama attack earlier. But since 2019, there has been no opening ceremony and with the 2022 edition also not having one, this trend is likely to continue, more so with the restrictions related to COVID-19.

IPL 2022 kicks off on March 26 with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. The IPL this year would be held in a new format with 10 teams being divided into groups of five each.

