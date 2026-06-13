Rohit Sharma Becomes Oldest Indian Men's Cricketer To Play One-Day International, Achieves Record During IND vs AFG 1st ODI 2026

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma scripted history on 13 June 2026, by becoming the oldest player to represent the Indian men’s team in a One Day International (ODI). The veteran opening batter achieved the milestone at the HPCA Stadium during the IND vs AFG 1st ODI 2026 between India and Afghanistan as part of their bilateral series. You can find India National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here.

Breaking a 37-Year Record

At 39 years and 44 days old, Sharma surpassed the long-standing record held by 1983 World Cup winner Mohinder Amarnath. Amarnath was 39 years and 36 days old when he made his final ODI appearance for India against the West Indies in October 1989.

Sharma's inclusion in the playing XI was confirmed after he passed a late fitness test following a minor hamstring niggle sustained during the recent domestic season. His presence provides vital experience to a side led by Shubman Gill, particularly with Virat Kohli currently sidelined due to injury. IND vs AFG, 1st ODI 2026 Toss Report and Playing XIs Live Update: Shubman Gill Opts To Bowl; Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey Make India Debut.

Oldest Indian ODI Players

Player Age at Appearance Year Opponent Rohit Sharma 39 years, 44 days 2026 Afghanistan Mohinder Amarnath 39 years, 36 days 1989 West Indies Sunil Gavaskar 38 years, 115 days 1987 England MS Dhoni 38 years, 3 days 2019 New Zealand

This record further cements Sharma's legacy as one of the most enduring figures in Indian cricket. Having made his international debut in 2007, he has now completed nearly 19 years in the national setup.

Despite having retired from T20 Internationals and Test cricket, Sharma remains a central figure in India's 50-over plans. Team management has indicated that the veteran's fitness and form will be closely monitored as India begins its long-term preparations for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 05:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).