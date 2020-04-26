Sachin Tendulkar Predicted Hardik Pandya’s International Debut During IPL 2015, Reveal Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya and Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hardik Pandya is certainly one of the best all-rounders in modern-day cricket and his record at international level is impressive too. The Baroda-born cricketer has the ability to destroy the best of the bowling line-ups and his medium-pace bowling is quite effective too. The star all-rounder burst into the scenes during the 2015 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he played some match-defining cameos and hogged a lot of attention for his big-hitting. Many also touted him as the future of Indian cricket. However, Mumbai Indians' revealed that legendary batsman and team mentor Sachin Tendulkar predicted that Pandya will get the Indian cap in the next one and one and half year only. Playing IPL Behind Closed Doors a Smarter Option: Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Hardik Pandya.

"The way you’re playing and the kind of potential and talent that you have, you’ll play for India in another one to one and a half years." - #Sachin Goat to @hardikpandya7 in 2015" wrote MI on Twitter while retweeting Pandya's wishes for Tendulkar on the latter's 47th birthday. Well, the prediction of master blaster proved to be spot on as the all-rounder made in international debut in January 2016 and didn't take long in cementing his side. Meanwhile, let's look at MI's post.

"The way you’re playing and the kind of potential and talent that you have, you’ll play for India in another one to one and a half years." - #Sachin 🐐 to @hardikpandya7 in 2015!#HappyBirthdaySachin #OneFamily @sachin_rt https://t.co/FBbmCofsg2 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 24, 2020

Pandya has represented India in all the three formats of the game has proved his mettle all over the world. His next assignment was set to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, the gala T20 tournament has been postponed indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic and fans are unlikely to witness the action in the T20 extravaganza this year.