Shahid Afridi Buys Mushfiqur Rahim’s Bat for $20,000 to Raise Funds to Fight COVID-19

Shahid Afridi and Mushfiqur Rahim (Photo Credits: IANS, Twitter/Mushfiqur Rahim)

Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim was the first batsman from the country to score a double hundred in Tests, and recently put the bat of that historic innings for auction in order to raise funds for coronavirus victims. The bat was bought by former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi for 20,000 US dollars and all the proceedings will go towards COVID-19 affected poor people in the country. The auction started on May 9 at 10 pm and ended on May 14. Pune-Based Cricket Museum Buys Pakistan Test Captain Azhar Ali's Bat to Raise Funds to Fight COVID-19.

Mushfiqur Rahim took to twitter to announce that Shahid Afridi has bought the bat for a huge sum after five days of the auction. The former Pakistan all-rounder in a video also expressed gratitude toward Mushfiqur for the noble cause.

Watch Video

Thanks for your support brother ✊✊✊ pic.twitter.com/QeLiJBx0nY — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) May 15, 2020

‘Assalamualaikum Mushfiq, what you’re doing for your countrymen is truly amazing. We are going through a tough time, and we need to support each other in order to recover from this situation. The amount of love and respect I have received from Bangladesh over the years will always be remembered.’ Said the former Pakistani cricketer.

Mushfiqur Rahim in 2013, became the first player from Bangladesh to score a double ton in the longest format of the game when he managed to score 200 off 321 deliveries. He managed this feat against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium.

While putting his bat on auction Rahim said ‘Definitely, the bat is very special to me because it is attached to history. Not everyone can become the first double centurion for his country. I had special liking for this bat. But there is nothing more important than human life and so I have decided to put it into the auction,’