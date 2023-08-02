Indian cricket team suffered injuries to several of their first team regulars as Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul got injured for long time. All of them were consistent performers in ODI cricket and them missing out from the team at the last moment has led to several experimentations in the team during the ongoing West Indies ODI series leading to criticisms. Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have got some chances with the ODI team as the management is unsure about the potential return date of the frontline options. Jasprit Bumrah has seemingly recovered from his persistent back injury and he is set to return and lead the Indian cricket team in the upcoming T20Is against Ireland. Although his workload still needs to be monitored ahead of incorporating him in the ODI team. Initially reports suggested Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul could return in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 but now reports suggest that their return will be delayed. Pakistan’s Participation in ICC World Cup 2023 To Be Decided After High-Level Committee Meeting: Report.

According to Cricbuzz, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have not entirely recovered from their injuries as they keep putting the hard yards at the rehab and are unlikely to be picked for the Asia Cup 2023. The squad for which is anticipated to be announced this week and sources withing the BCCI have suggested that they don't want to rush the two key players. Despite both players sharing progress updates on their fitness on social media, insiders suggest that it's premature to rush them into international action. 'India Can Pick Even a Third XI' Brian Lara Tells Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan After Men in Blue Beat West Indies 2-1 in ODI Series.

Shreyas Iyer suffered a back injury during the India vs Australia Test series and KL Rahul had a calf injury during the IPL 2023. Both had to went through surgery and since then they have spent considerable time at the rehab. Both were spotted batting in the nets and they are not yet up to full intensity. With only two months remaining ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, if they get fit in time, they will have very little opportunity to ease themselves into action. The proposed series against Australia at home in late September ahead of the Warm-up games for the ICC Cricket World Cup might be the last opportunity.

