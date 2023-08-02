The ICC World Cup 2023 is just a few months away and fans are already looking forward to some of the blockbuster clashes that will take place in the tournament, with one of them being the India vs Pakistan match, officially scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. However, Pakistan is yet to receive green light from its government to take part in the marquee cricket competition in India with the latest report claiming the decision is set to be made soon. Pakistan Cricket Team Full Schedule at ICC World Cup 2023: Check PAK Full Fixtures and Match Venues in CWC Tournament.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, a committee that is headed by Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto will have a meeting to decide on their national team’s participation in the showpiece event in India. The report also states that the committee is likely to seek permission from the International Cricket Council and hosts Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a security delegation to inspect the venues where Babar Azam and his team are scheduled to be in action. The committee will have Maryam Aurangzeb, Asad Mahmood, Amin ul Haq, Qamar Zaman Kaira, and diplomat Tariq Fatmi as well as Pakistan’s sports minister Ahsan Mazari. Cricbuzz quotes a PCB official as saying, “A high-profile meeting will decide on the World Cup participation.” India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 Match To Be Played on October 14 in Ahmedabad: Report.

It was also learned that the BCCI informed the Pakistan Cricket Board that there might be a change in a few of the Pakistan team’s matches, including the one against India on October 15. Reports had circulated earlier that claimed that the high-profile match is set to have a change of date due to the time clashing with that of Navratri celebrations. The venue though is likely to remain the same but the date of the match has reportedly been shifted to October 14, with the information yet to be officially confirmed by both the ICC and BCCI. Besides the India match, Pakistan’s clash against the Netherlands also can have its date changed.

