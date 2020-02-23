South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for SA vs AUS 2nd T20I 2020

SA and AUS (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

South Africa (SA) will take on Australia (AUS) in the second T20I game of the three-match series. SA vs AUS match will be played at the St Geroge’s Park Stadium in Port Elizabeth on February 23, 2020 (Sunday). After and crushing defeat in the first match Quinton de Kock and Co will be eager to go out and give a better account of themselves by levelling the series. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for South Africa vs Australia T20I match 2020, can scroll down below for more details. South Africa Vs Australia, Cricket Score 2nd T20I Match.

Ashton Agar was the star of the opening game as the Australian all-rounder finished the match with the figures of 5/24 in his four overs which also included a hat-trick. After being asked to bat first, brilliant innings from Aaron Finch and Steve Smith helped the visitors to a total of 196/6 in their 20 overs. South Africa were no match to the Australian bowling might and were all-out for just 89 runs and lost the game by 107 runs. Adam Zampa and Pat Cummins bagged a couple of wickets for themselves in the game. Ashton Agar's Fifer Takes Australia to 107-Run Win Over South Africa at Wanderers Stadium.

A lot of pressure will be on the home side to put up a brilliant performance in this game after the disaster in the first match on the series. Quinton de Kock has been in good form for the Proteas and the left-handed batsmen needs to be at the top of his game if South Africa are to get a win and level the series.