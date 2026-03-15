In the Sheffield Shield 2025–26 season, star all-rounder Cameron Green has experienced a season of two halves, recently finding form with a headline-grabbing century to end a significant drought. Green produced his most significant performance of the domestic summer, scoring an unbeaten 130* for Western Australia against New South Wales at Cricket Central in Sydney on March 15. However, Green regains form weeks away from the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, which has peaked interest of fans about which IPL franchise the Australia all-rounder will play for in the 19th edition. KKR Launches New Jersey For IPL 2026 Celebrating Franchise Legacy (Watch Video).

Which Team Will Cameron Green Play for in IPL 2026?

Green will represent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2026. The three-time champions acquired Green for a record-shattering INR 25.20 crore during the Abu Dhabi auction in December 2025, making him the most expensive overseas player in the tournament's history. Green, who previously played for the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, is set to make his KKR debut against the Mumbai Indians on 29 March.

Recent Form

Green's unbeaten 130 for WA marks his first first-class century in nearly ten months and signals a significant shift in momentum following a difficult international summer.

Green’s recent form in the Australian yellow and white has been a point of concern for selectors and fans alike. During the 2025–26 Ashes series, he struggled to impose himself, managing only 171 runs at an average of 24.42 across five Tests without a single half-century. Blessing Muzarabani Joins KKR for IPL 2026 As Mustafizur Rahman's Replacement, Withdraws from PSL.

The struggles continued into the 2026 T20 World Cup, where Australia suffered an early exit. Green’s personal contributions were limited to just 24 runs across three innings, including a duck against Zimbabwe.

Looking Ahead

For KKR, Green’s ability to provide four overs of pace bowling alongside his middle-order batting is central to their tactical plans. With the departure of long-term servant Andre Russell, Green is expected to fill the finisher role while also providing a genuine wicket-taking option in the powerplay or middle overs.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).