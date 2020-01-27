South Africa vs England 4th Test Match 2019-20 Day 4 Live Streaming on Sony Liv: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of SA vs ENG on TV & Cricket Score Updates in India

South Africa vs England (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

South Africa will chase history when they will come out to bat on the Day 4 of the fourth Test against England. The match is being played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg and the visiting team is looking all set to win the game and clinch the series 3-1. At stumps on the third day, England were bundled out for 248 runs in the third innings of the match. However, they had a massive first-innings lead of 217 runs. Thus, the Proteas will have to chase 466 runs to victory. Meanwhile, you can scroll down to check out the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of SA vs ENG match. South Africa Vs England, Live Cricket Score 4th Test Match.

Earlier in the third day, England came out to bat at 88/6. However, their innings were stabilized by a resilient half-century by skipper Joe Root and some handy cameos by Ben Stokes and Sam Curran. For South Africa, pacer Beuran Hendricks bagged a five-wicket haul in debut. However, the effort is looking like to go in vain. In the history of the longest format of the game, the highest successful chase has been 418 runs and hence, the Proteas will have to chase history in to win the game.

When to Watch of South Africa vs England 4th Test Match 2019-20 Day 4 Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

The Day 4 of the fourth Test match between South Africa and England is scheduled to be played on January 27, 2020 (Monday). The SA vs ENG match is being played at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg and the Day 3 of the encounter is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 10:00 am local time.

How to Watch of South Africa vs England 4th Test Match 2019-20 Day 4: TV Channel and Broadcast Details SA vs ENG

Sony Pictures Sports Network as it is the official broadcaster of England’s 2019-20 Tour of South Africa. So, the Day 4 of the fourth Test between South Africa and England will be telecast live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

How to Watch Live Streaming of South Africa vs England 4th Test Match 2019-20, Day 4 online

Day 4 of South Africa vs England 4th Test Match 2019-20 Test match will be streamed live on Sony Liv in India which is the official online media streaming platform of Sony Network. Viewers can follow LatestLYfor the live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary details.

As of now, the Joe Root-led team is firm placed on the driver’s seat and are looking all set to clinch the match and the series as well. On the other hand, South Africa must put their best effort in order to save themselves from a humiliating defeat.