South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI 2020: Get Latest Match Scorecard and Ball-by-Ball Commentary Details for SA vs ENG Clash from Durban

After losing the first ODI by seven wickets, team England would be looking forward to winning the second game at the Kingsmead in Durban. In this article, we bring you the ball-by-ball commentary details but before that, let’s have a look at the weather conditions for the upcoming game. The Rain Gods will be there to interrupt the game. Occasion thunderstorms will be prevalent. The pacers could find the overcast conditions helpful. The last time South Africa played at this venue was in March 2019. South Africa Vs England, Cricket Score 2nd ODI Match.

They played against Sri Lanka and Quinton de Kock scored in the last game and led his side to a total of 331 runs for the loss of five wickets. The hosts won the rain-affected game by 71 runs on DLS method. Quinton de Kock, South Africa captain spoke about captaincy. "It's only one game (speaking of captaincy), we'll see how it goes in the near future. Hopefully, it keeps on being good for me. I enjoyed it. It kept me in the game especially when things were really tough. The extra bit of responsibility helped me,” he said.

In the second game, Quinton de Kock will be once again an important player. Overall the second game will be nothing short of entertainment. If you cannot tune in to the television sets, you can catch up with the ball-by-ball commentary updates here.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (WK/C), Reeza Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne.

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow(w), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Joe Denly, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Matthew Parkinson, Dawid Malan, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton.