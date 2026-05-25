Student's Witty Mumbai Indians Reference Leaves Nita Ambani in Splits at Graduation Ceremony, Video Goes Viral

A graduation speech at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) took an unexpectedly humorous turn after a student incorporated a witty cricket reference into his address. The playful remark targeted the Mumbai Indians (MI), the prominent Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owned by the Ambani family. Travis Head’s Wife Jessica Condemns Cyberbullying Following Virat Kohli Spat, Compares It to World Cup Fallout.

A video capturing the moment from the Class of 2026 graduation ceremony has surfaced online and is circulating widely on social media platforms. While graduation addresses traditionally maintain a formal tone, the student's humour instantly captivated the assembled audience of parents, staff, and students.

Nita Ambani's Light-Hearted Reaction

Reflecting on the experiences of his peers and discussing life after school, the head boy pivoted to a sporting comparison. “Just like our beloved Mumbai Indians, there will be tough seasons,” he stated from the podium.

The witty punchline triggered immediate and widespread laughter throughout the school auditorium. The event broadcast briefly cut to Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of DAIS, who was sitting in the audience. Rather than taking offence at the jibe, a visibly amused Ambani was seen laughing and covering her face with her hand at the unexpected comparison.

Watch Nita Ambani in Splits As Student Makes Fun of MI

Student make fun of Mumbai Indians in front of Nita Ambani - Look at reaction of Nita Ambani. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xk3Ih0IhNP — Jeet (@JeetN25) May 24, 2026

Turning a Roast Into a Life Lesson

Despite the initial amusement, the student seamlessly managed to steer his speech back toward a motivational lesson on resilience. He linked the franchise's identity to navigating personal hardships.

“Seasons where nothing seems to go right, where the results do not reflect the effort, where you question everything,” the head boy continued amid the giggles. “But if there is one thing this franchise has taught all of us, it's that you never forget who you are. You never forget your legacy and you never forget the people standing in your corner”.

He concluded the segment by invoking the official Mumbai Indians slogan, stating, “Always remember Duniya Hila Denge Hum”. The sentiment drew warm applause from the crowd, with Nita Ambani seen smiling and clapping appreciatively from her seat.

Context of Mumbai Indians' Difficult Season

The joke resonated heavily with online audiences due to the franchise's highly challenging run in the recently concluded IPL 2026 league phase. The five-time champions endured a difficult campaign under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, finishing near the bottom of the points table.

Mumbai Indians concluded their 2026 regular season just a day prior, on Sunday, 24 May, following a 30-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. The franchise managed only four victories out of 14 matches, failing to qualify for the playoff stages.

The remainder of the DAIS graduation ceremony featured formal addresses from several institutional dignitaries, alongside special guest appearances, including Indian badminton star PV Sindhu, who attended as the chief guest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).