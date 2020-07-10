Sunil Gavaskar, known as the original Little Master, celebrates his 71st birthday today. Gavaskar was born on July 10, 1949, in Mumbai, Maharastra. The legendary cricketer is regarded as one of the finest batsmen produced by India. The right-handed batsman possessed strong batting technique and was India’s batting mainstay in 70s and 80s. Some even regard Gavaskar as India’s first great batsman. Meanwhile, as Gavaskar turns a year old, we take a look at some of the records he holds. Sunil Gavaskar Birthday Special: 220 vs West Indies and Other Spectacular Performances by The Legendary Indian Opener.

Gavaskar made his Test debut in 1971 against West Indies, and while opening the batting, he scored impressive 65 and unbeaten 67 in India’s first and second innings respectively. In 1974, the original Little Master made his One-Day International (ODI) debut against England at Leeds.

First Batsman to Score 10,000 Test Runs: Gavaskar has the distinction of being the first batsman to reach the milestone of 10,000 Test runs. He achieved the feat in his penultimate Test against Pakistan. He ended his career with 10,122 runs and is currently on 12th spot on all-time most run-scorers.

First Batsman to Score 30 Test Centuries: The right-handed batsman broke Sir Don Bradman’s record of most centuries (29) in Tests in 1983. Gavaskar scored his 30th Test ton against West Indies in Chennai and thus became the first to do so. He ended his career with 34 Test centuries.

First Batsman to Score Centuries in Both Innings of a Test Thrice: Gavaskar is one of three batsmen to score centuries in both Test innings thrice. The other two being Australia’s Ricky Ponting and David Warner. In 1971, Gavaskar scored 124 and 220 against West Indies, then in 1978, he scored 111 and 137 against Pakistan and 107 and 182 not out against West Indies.

First Indian Fielder to Take 100 Catches in Test Cricket: Gavaskar was equally a good fielder as well and was the first Indian (non-wicketkeeper) to take 100 catches in Test matches.

Most Runs by an Indian Batsman in a Test Series: In a four-match Test series against West Indies, Gavaskar scored 774 runs at an average of 154.80, which included four centuries and three half-centuries. It remains a record for India. It was his maiden Test series.

Most Test Centuries by an Indian Batsman Against Single Opposition: Gavaskar during his career notched 13 Test centuries against West Indies in 27 matches, and it continues to be a record. He is second on the overall list with Don Bradman on number one with 19 centuries against England.

