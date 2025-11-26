Team India suffered a horrendous defeat in the ongoing IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. This was utter humiliation for the Gautam Gambhir-coached Men in Blue. This defeat by a big margin of 408 runs implies that the Indian cricket team have faced a 2-0 whitewash at home, against the Proteas. This is India's second whitewash defeat under the present coach, after the one in 2024 against New Zealand. For the reigning World Test Champions, South Africa, this was yet another feat of utter domination. Team India Announce Squad for Upcoming ODI Series Against South Africa, KL Rahul to Lead as Shubman Gill And Shreyas Iyer Miss Out Through Injury.

The hosts were up against the Proteas in Assam after losing a low-scoring thriller at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Even playing without their injured Test captain, Shubman Gill, Team India's fate in the toss had not changed. Winning the toss, South Africa had elected to bat first on this flat surface. The Proteas did have hold in every session of this match, starting from the first session of Day 1.

Batting first, the Temba Bavuma-led side scored 489 runs. Senuran Muthusamy shone the most, slamming his maiden Test century (109 runs). The Indian bowlers looked helpless, even against tailender Marco Jansen, who struck 93 runs off 91 balls. Kuldeep Yadav grabbed four wickets (4/115). IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025: Marco Jansen’s Six-Wicket Masterclass Puts South Africa in Complete Control, Proteas Stretch Lead to 314 Runs After Dominant Day 3.

Unlike South Africa, the Indian National Cricket Team failed to take advantage of this batting-friendly surface. The hosts got trampled by the pace of Marco Jansen, who grabbed a six-wicket haul (6/48). Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal seemed like a lone warrior, slamming 58 runs, a first fifty in this series from the Indian side. Washington Sundar fought hard too, scoring 48. Otherwise, none crossed the 30-run mark, as India got bundled for a mere 201 runs.

Not giving a follow-on, South Africa decided to bat again. This time, they scored 260/5 before declaring. Tony de Zorzi struck 49 runs, while Tristan Stubbs powered the innings with his 94. It was following the wicket of Stubbs that Temba Bavuma decided to declare. Ravindra Jadeja, with his four-wicket haul (4/62), was the bright star for India here.

India Suffer Defeat Yet Again

South Africa win the 2nd Test by 408 runs. They also clinch the #INDvSA Test Series by 2-0. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/Hu11cnrocG#TeamIndia | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/NBSFW4xtxP — BCCI (@BCCI) November 26, 2025

New Low For Team India in Test Cricket

India's second innings was even more shameful. The side toiled and managed to make only a total of 140 runs in reply to the 549 runs target set by South Africa. Ravindra Jadeja was the lone warrior once again, with his 54-run knock. In the end, this 408-run loss under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant is India’s biggest Test defeat (by runs). The loss also slips India to the fifth spot in the World Test Championship 2025-27 table. Virat Kohli's Elder Brother, Vikas, Takes a Subtle Dig at Team India Management Amid Struggles Against South Africa in Test Series.

This is also South Africa's second-biggest victory (by runs) after the one against Australia by 492 runs in 2018. Gautam Gambhir's Team India also hit another new low. This is the third clean sweep in the history of Test cricket for the side at home. The last one came against New Zealand, also under Gauti's coaching, while the first ever was against the Proteas only, way back in 200. Also, the last time the Men in Blue lost two Test series at home across two consecutive years was over four decades ago (vs West Indies (1983) and vs England (1984/85)).

