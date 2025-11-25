New Delhi [India], November 25: Virat Kohli's elder brother, Vikas Kohli, took an indirect dig at Team India's management as the team struggles during the ongoing second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. After losing the first Test against South Africa by 30 runs, India are precariously placed at 27-2 and need 522 more runs to win and level the series, an outcome that seems highly unlikely. Virat Kohli Arrives in India Ahead of IND vs SA ODI Series 2025, Star Indian Cricketer Spotted Clicking Selfies With Fans At Mumbai Airport (Watch Video).

In a recent Threads post, Vikas seemed to question the changes implemented under the current management, suggesting that unnecessary interference had disrupted a system that had previously delivered results for India in Tests. While he didn't mention Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir by name, the message could be interpreted as a reference to the coach and the shift in approach since he took charge.

"There was a time that we played to win even in overseas conditions.... Now we are playing to save the match....even in india.. This is what happens when u try to boss around and change things unnecessary which were not broken....," Vikas Kohli wrote in the Threads post.

Virat Kohli's Elder Brother, Vikas, Takes a Subtle Dig at Team India Management

The current Team India management includes coach Gambhir, chairman of the BCCI selection committee Ajit Agarkar, and Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill and T20I captain Suryakumar Kumar. India's Test performance under the coaching of Gambhir has witnessed a gradual decline. The team has registered more defeats than victories during his tenure, including an unusual stretch of struggles at home.

The top six has averaged under 30 in this period, and India have repeatedly failed to post scores above 300, a sharp contrast from the consistency they once maintained. This slump has coincided with the recent retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket -- two stalwarts who, for over a decade, anchored India's batting lineup.

Notably, India suffered a 3-0 home series whitewash against New Zealand last year, followed by a 3-1 loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under, during which they also missed out on qualifying for the World Test Championship final.

Now, in the ongoing two-Test series against South Africa, India have already lost the series opener and find themselves on the brink of yet another clean sweep at home.

