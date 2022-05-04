Some of the top stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah among others would return to action in the Indian blue jersey after the Indian Premier League season 15 comes to an end on May 29. Rivalries, which got ignited in different IPL colours would now be pushed behind as the Indian team gets together for some exciting and crucial games. Some of them include the five-match T20I series against South Africa followed by fixtures against Ireland and then that big sixth Test match against England in Birmingham. Annual ICC Rankings 2022: Australia Consolidate Top Spot in Tests, India Are Number One in T20Is, New Zealand Top Ranked ODI Team

It would be interesting to see if some new faces get called up to the Indian team. Some of them are surely in contention, like pace sensation Umran Malik and also Arshdeep Singh, who has done incredibly well for their respective franchises. In the same breath, some senior campaigners like Kohli and even captain Rohit can be rested, considering the fact that they have been playing for so long, continuously. After the series against England, India would compete in the Asia Cup after which, they would head to the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Here's India's schedule after IPL 2022:

Date Matches Venue June 9 India vs South Africa-1st T20I Delhi June 12 India vs South Africa-2nd T20I Cuttack June 14 India vs South Africa-3rd T20I Visakhapatnam June 17 India vs South Africa-4th T20I Rajkot June 19 India vs South Africa-5th T20I Bengaluru June 26 Ireland vs India-1st T20I Malahide June 28 Ireland vs India-2nd T20I Malahide July 1 England v India-5th Test Birmingham July 7 England vs India-1st T20I Southampton July 9 England vs India-2nd T20I Birmingham July 10 England vs India-2nd T20I Nottingham July 12 England vs India-1st ODI London July 14 England vs India-2nd ODI London July 17 England vs India-3rd ODI Manchester August-September Asia Cup T20 2022 Sri Lanka October-November ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Australia November-December India vs Bangladesh Home

It is to be kept in mind that this is India's schedule till the start of the T20 World Cup in Australia, which starts in October this year. One of India's main fixtures in that competition would be the blockbuster one against Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne. Rohit Sharma and his men would seek revenge for the heartbreaking defeat they had faced last year in the same competition.

