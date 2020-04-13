This Day, That Year: When Sunil Gavaskar-Led India Lifted the Inaugural Edition of Asia Cup in 1984

India Won Asia Cup 1984 (Photo Credits: Twitter/ ICC)

April 13 will go down as one of the most prominent dates in Indian cricket as this was the day when Sunil Gavaskar-led India lifted the inaugural edition of Asia Cup in 1984. Only three teams (Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka) participated the tournament and India emerged victorious after finishing the tournament at the pinnacle of the points table. The last match was an Indo-Pak clash and stakes were very high in the contest. This Day, That Year: When MS Dhoni’s Sensational Knock Guided India to Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 Trophy.

After winning the toss at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, India decided to have a bat. Opener Surinder Khanna scored a fighting half-century and got his side off to a steady start. However, the pitch was a spin-friendly track as the other Indian batsmen were not able to register significant scores. However, some end-over blitzes from Sandeep Patil and skipper Sunil Gavaskar guided India to 188/4 in the first innings.

ICC's Post:

#OnThisDay in 1984, India won the first-ever Asia Cup in Sharjah 🏆 They beat Pakistan in the deciding game by 54 runs, topping the table with 8️⃣ points. Sunil Gavaskar was the captain of the side. pic.twitter.com/WZ1AJHYV89 — ICC (@ICC) April 13, 2020

The total wasn’t a mammoth one but the pitch didn’t look great to bat on. As a result, the Zaheer Abbas-led side lost wickets in regular intervals and never looked in the hunt. Roger Binny and Ravi Shastri took three wickets apiece. Adding salt on wounds, four Pakistani batsmen were run out during the course of the innings. As a result, India won the match by 54 runs and became the winner of the inaugural edition of the tournament.

So far, 14 editions of Asia Cup have been observed. With seven titles, India have been the most successful side in the history of the tournament while Sri Lanka have five titles in their kitty. Pakistan have also won the title twice.