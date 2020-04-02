Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Latest Picture on Instagram Will Give You Major Couple Goals During Quarantine

Virat Kohlia and Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many countries in the world to go in lockdown, people are advised to stay inside at home in order to not get affected. Well, this may sound like a big task for many but not to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma who are enjoying a gala time at home. The lovebirds are relishing each other’s company and you can see that in their social-media posts. Recently, Kohli took to his official Instagram account and shared an adorable picture with his better-half which will certainly give you major couple goals during quarantine. Virat Kohli New Hairstyle: Anushka Sharma Gives Indian Cricket Team Captain Haircut.

“Our smiles may be fake but we are not,” read the caption of the snap shared by the number-one ranked ODI batsman of the picture-sharing website. In the two pictures, Virat and Anushka can be seen posing with a stretched smile which is nothing but cute. Recently, Anushka also shared a video on social media in which she was seen cutting Kohli’s hair and that too with kitchen scissors. Well, the two stars are certainly making the most of their free time and are inspiring their fans too to stay at home too.

View Pics:

On previous occasions, Virat and Anushka have urged their fans to obey the 21-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the coronavirus. They have also donated a disclosed amount to the PM-CARES relief fund and also urged others to play their part too. Kohli is set to go live on Instagram at 4 pm on Thursday (April 2, 2020) with former England captain Kevin Pietersen and many fans will be eagerly waiting to see their favourite stars get candid.