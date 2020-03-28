Virat Kohli New Hairstyle: Anushka Sharma Gives Indian Cricket Team Captain Haircut at Home Amid Quarantine Lockdown (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli New Hairstyle (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the coronavirus pandemic taking the world by storm, people are advised to stay at home in order to not get affected. Well, being in quarantine might be a big task for many people but not for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma who are enjoying each other's company to the fullest. Recently, the Bollywood actress took to her official Instagram account and shared a video in which she can be seen cutting Kohli's hair and that too with kitchen scissors. Well, The clip shared by Anushka was nothing but adorable and will give you quarantine goals. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Urge People to Stay Indoors During 21-Day Lockdown.

“Meanwhile, in quarantine,” wrote Anushka with the video on the picture-sharing website. In the video, Virat can be seen saying: This is what quarantine does to you, you allow things like this to happen, getting your hair cut with kitchen scissors. Even, Anushka herself looked quite amused while grooming her hubby and she certainly did a good job. Well, the Indian cricket team captain might have got his hair done from the best of stylists. However, the one from his better-half is certainly unforgettable. Meanwhile, let’s look at the video.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram Meanwhile, in quarantine.. 💇🏻‍♂💁🏻‍♀ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 27, 2020 at 9:59pm PDT

With the rapid increase in cases of COVID-19 positive patients in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown. Earlier, Virat and Anushka also urged the citizens to follow the governments’ advice and stay at home as much as possible.

Virat Kohli’s next assignment was supposed to get underway with the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the tournament has already been postponed and speculations are that the gala T20 tournament can well get called off.