Virat Kohli and men begin their ODI campaign against Australia from November 27, 2020, and ahead of the game, the Men in Blue hit the nets for the practice session. The Indian cricket captain looked in sublime form and was seen hitting towering sixes in the nets. He has seen blazing guns ahead of the three-match ODI tournament. Which means the Indian cricket captain was firing shots to Australia. The official account of the Indian cricket team shared the video of the same on social media. India's vice-captain KL Rahul spoke about Indian cricket team's preparations on social media. IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2020 Match Preview: Australia Hold the Edge in Series Against India.

This will be the first time that the Indian team will be featuring on national duties after COVID-19 break. The team has been staying in the bio-security bubble owing to the on-going pandemic. The players like in the IPL 2020 have asked not o use saliva on the ball to avoid the outspread of germs. The players use sweat instead of saliva. Also, they have been instructed to not shake hands. Now, let's have a look at the video of the Indian cricket captain.

The game will begin at 9.10 am Indian Standard Time. The weather will be pleasant and as per Accuweather.com, there will be no chances of rains t hamper the match. Rohit Sharma has been been used from the three-game ODI series due to injury concerns.

