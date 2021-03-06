India crushed England by an inning and 25 runs in the fourth Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Indian cricket team won the game and the fans were quite excited for the same. Wasim Jaffer and Virender Sehwag hilariously trolled the English team. They took to social media and posted tweets taking a jibe at the visitors. Wasim Jaffer posted a tweet of the English in the first match and then their state in the rest of the series. While Virender Sehwag posted a tweet where he took a jibe at Joe Root’s men. India Finish on Top of ICC World Test Championship Standings, Courtesy 3-1 Series Win Over England.

Talking about the fourth Test, the English team got bundled out on the score of 205 runs after winning the toss and electing to bat. In the first innings, team India had Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma and Washington Sundar as the top performers of the first innings. Rishabh Pant scored a century, whereas Rohit Sharma and Washington Sundar scored a half-century each. In the second innings, Dan Lawrance was the one who scored a half-century. In the second innings, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped a fifer each.

Virender Sehwag

Congratulations Team India on an awesome Test Series victory. England didn't lose it in Ahmedabad. They lost it here .#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/NXb1AxCHen — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 6, 2021

Wasim Jaffer

#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/vX6tp0dicR

— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 6, 2021

The Indian team won the series 3-1 and the Indian team has qualified for the World Test Championship 2021 finals. Ravichandran Ashwin was made the Man of the Series and Rishabh Pant was made the Man of the Match.

