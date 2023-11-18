The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 awaits a gasping climax as it enters the final stage of the competition. The stage to decide who will lift the title of World Champions has finally arrived and it will be decided in the exciting final between India and Australia set to be played in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India have been a superpower in the competition till now. They have absolutely rampaged through the other teams with superb batting, bowling and fielding display. Even they have managed to defeat nemesis New Zealand in a knockout tie in the semifinal. Australia, on the other hand, didn't have the best of starts but they gradually gained momentum and finally are there to post a stern challenge to India in the final. Fans anticipate the match to be very closely fought and even end up being tied. Fans eager to know what happens if the IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 gets tied, will get the entire information here. Rohit Sharma Lauds Team India Bowlers For Their Stunning Performance Ahead of IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

The memories of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final between England and New Zealand is still fresh in the mind of the fans. With 15 required off the last over and 2 required off the last ball, Ben Stokes tapped and ran and could only manage a single as the match ended in a tie. It was followed by a Super Over which also astonishingly ended in a tie but this time with the playing conditions stating that the winner will be the side that has hit the most boundaries during the game, England clinched the title of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. In this article, we will take a look at the playing conditions of what happens when the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 ends in a tie.

What Happens If the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Ends in a Tie?

If the India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final ends in a tie, the initial rules will be similar to what it was before. A Super Over will be played trying to determine a winner. It is after that the rules have been revised by ICC since the last Cricket World Cup. If the Super Over played turns out as inconclusive, then Super Overs will be continued to be played as long as a winner is not determined. The updated rules state that, unless exceptional circumstances arise, an unlimited number of Super Overs will be played to achieve a conclusive result. Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins Pose With ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy at the Adalaj Stepwell Ahead of IND vs AUS Final.

According to the updated rules of the ICC, this time the determination of the winner in case of tie comes with much more clarity and unlike the previous edition, fans will not have to keep a bad taste in their mouth with the winner determined by application of boundary count rule. Fans can now gear up for a narrowly encountered fight between two giants of cricketing world displaying some breathtaking cricketing actions at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

