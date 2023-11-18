India takes on Australia in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and ahead of the summit clash, captains Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins took part in the photoshoot with the trophy. The photoshoot took place at the Adalaj Stepwell near Gandhinagar. The India vs Australia final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19 and has a start time of 02:00 pm. India vs Australia Final Prediction: Astrologer Sumit Bajaj Predicts Rohit Sharma and Co to Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Captains Photoshoot

