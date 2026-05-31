What Happens if RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final is Washed Out in Ahmedabad?

Weather forecast in Ahmedabad has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the highly anticipated 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT). With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for thunderstorms and high wind speeds at the Narendra Modi Stadium, tournament organizers are prepared to enforce strict playing conditions. If persistent rain forces a complete washout over the scheduled period, tournament regulations dictate that RCB will be crowned champions by virtue of their superior regular-season finish. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

The First Line of Defence: Cut-Off Times and Shortened Play

The primary objective for match officials remains completing the game on the stipulated match day. To ensure a result, the IPL playing conditions allow for a significant buffer period, extending the playing window to accommodate weather delays.

If rain delays the start or interrupts play, overs will be deducted systematically. For a standard result to be declared on the night, both teams must complete a minimum of five overs per side. Additionally, match officials can initiate a sudden 'Super Over' to break a deadlock if a regular shortened game cannot be completed but conditions allow for a brief one-over shootout.

The Monday Reserve Day Protocol

Should the weather prevent even a five-over-per-side match on Sunday, the final will move to the official reserve day on Monday, 1 June. The reserve day acts as a direct continuation of the scheduled match day.

If play starts on Sunday but is halted by rain, the match will resume on Monday from the exact ball and scoreline where it was stopped. If no play was possible at all on Sunday, a fresh 20-over game will be scheduled for Monday evening. Ahmedabad Weather and Rain Forecast for RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final.

The Ultimate Tie-Breaker: League Standings

The absolute worst-case scenario involves a complete abandonment where weather makes cricket impossible on both Sunday and Monday, preventing even a Super Over from taking place. Unlike generic group-stage fixtures, the IPL trophy cannot be shared between the finalists.

According to Clause 16.11.2 of the IPL Match Playing Conditions, if a playoff match cannot produce a result on the field or via a Super Over, the team that finished in the higher position in the regular league table will be deemed the winner. In the 2026 season, RCB topped the points table during the league stages, meaning Rajat Patidar's side would secure back-to-back IPL titles without a ball being bowled in the event of a total washout.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).