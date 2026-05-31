Ahmedabad Weather and Rain Forecast for RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are scheduled to contest the grand final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Sunday evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Following a grueling two-month tournament, weather assessments for Ahmedabad indicate favourable playing conditions, allaying any lingering concerns over potential weather interruptions. Weather forecasts predict a hot, dry evening with negligible chances of rain, promising an uninterrupted 40-over championship decider. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

Ahmedabad Weather and Rain Forecast

The latest weather forcast suggest that local weather conditions will remain stable throughout Sunday. Peak daytime temperatures in Ahmedabad are expected to reach approximately 41°C before gradually cooling down closer to the 7:30 pm IST match start.

During game hours, the temperature is projected to settle between 32°C and 35°C. With a precipitation probability rating of under two percent, the threat of any sudden thundershowers or rain interruptions delaying the toss is virtually non-existent.

Ahmedabad Weather Live

Dew Factor and Pitch Assessment

While overhead conditions look completely clear, ground staff and captains will monitor localized atmospheric variables closely. High humidity levels, averaging around 40 to 45 per cent after sunset, mean that a heavy layer of dew is anticipated on the outfield during the second innings.

The playing surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium historically delivers a true, balanced bounce that accommodates aggressive stroke-making. However, the presence of late-evening dew typically slickens the outfield and makes the wet ball difficult for spinners to grip, heavily tilting the tactical advantage towards the team chasing a total under the floodlights.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).