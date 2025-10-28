After losing the three-match ODI series, 1-2, the India national cricket team will take on the Australia national cricket team in five T20Is, which commence on October 29 and conclude on November 8. The IND vs AUS 1st T20I will take place Canberra, which is expected to dish out cold and windy conditions, adding a flavour to the contest. India will be captained by Suryakumar Yadav, who is coming off a Asia Cup 2025 win, while Australia will be led by Mitchell Marsh, who are heading into the IND vs AUS T20I series clinching the Chappell-Hadlee T20I Trophy 2025, making this contest mouth-watering for fans. Chilly Evening in Canberra! Team India Do Fielding Practice in 6 degrees Celsius Cold With High Intensity Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

India boasts of a aggressive line-up, spearheaded by number one ranked T20I batter, Abhishek Sharma, who will be making his international debut in Australia. The batting will rely on the likes of Gill, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, and Suryakumar Yadav to do bulk of scoring, with Sharma playing the role of the aggressor. With Jasprit Bumrah back in the setup, the bowling looks settled, with Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh as support. Nitish Kumar Reddy's role will be majorly importantly given the conditions might help his pace bowling.

Australia, on the other hand, will have all their white-ball specialist in the squad, with the likes of Tim David, Marcus Stonis, Mitch Owen, Josh Phillppe, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Ellis. Ace spinner Adam Zampa has been replaced by Tanveer Sangha for the intial matches, and will look to replciate his performances from domestic cricket into international cricket.

When is IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 Match?

The India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team 1st T20I 2025 will take place on October 29. The IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 will be hosted at Manuka Oval in Canberra and will commence at 1:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

What is The IND vs AUS H2H Record in T20I Cricket?

The India National Cricket Team and Australia National Cricket Team have faced each other in 32 One-Day Internationals. Men in Blue have the upper hand in IND vs AUS T20I head-to-head, winning 20 while the Kangaroos have won 11, with 1 ending in a no result.

Who Are the IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 Match Key Players?

Player Name Abhishek Sharma Tim David Tilak Varma Arshdeep Singh Josh Hazlewood

IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 Likely Playing XI

India Likely XI vs AUS: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana

Australia Likely XI vs IND: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Marcus Stonis, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis.

