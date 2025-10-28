The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of the India national cricket team training in Canberra, Australia, ahead of the IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025. As stated in the video caption, it was a "chilly evening", but Team India players were doing fielding practice with high intensity. All the players, including big names like Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, were seen catching and throwing the ball amid the cold weather. The temperature in Canberra as of October 28 is as low as 6 degrees Celsius, going as high as 12 degrees Celsius during the day. At the end of the video, Jitesh Sharma said that he had fun in training because of the intense cold. The IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 will be played on October 29, at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. India T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav Provides Positive Health Update on Shreyas Iyer, Says ‘He’s Stable, out of ICU and Under Supervision for Few Days’.

Canberra Weather Forecast: Live

Team India Do Fielding Practice in 6°C Cold

Canberra📍 A chilly evening 🥶, but the fielding intensity remains on point ahead of the T20I series 🔥 🎥 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐝, ft. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/W4otqJo9pe — BCCI (@BCCI) October 28, 2025

