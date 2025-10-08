The India Women's National Cricket Team is set to square off against the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team in match 10 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's National Cricket Team is undefeated and will eye a third win on the trot, which will add a lot of steam to their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaign. Yes, India have won both their matches so far, but the batting has looked shaky to say the least. Against Sri Lanka, Inoka Ranaweera's three-wicket over jolted the Women in Blue before Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma came to the rescue. Against Pakistan, Richa Ghosh's cameo proved to be decisive in them getting a fighting score on board. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will be well aware that they cannot afford similar mistakes against South Africa. India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Credits Bowlers and Fans Back Home for Emphatic 88-Run Win Over Pakistan, Says ‘I’m Sure Everyone Back Home Is Happy as Well’.

South Africa, on the other hand, got off to the worst possible start to their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 when they were bowled out for just 69 runs against England in their first match. But Laura Wolvaardt and her team showed why they were among the title contenders with a solid performance against New Zealand to pick up their first win of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Tazmin Brits stole the show with her century against New Zealand it is no doubt that she would love to have another three-figure score to her name in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against India.

In terms of team news, India are likely to have Amanjot Kaur back in the playing XI. The all-rounder had missed the IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 due to illness and she will replace Renuka Singh Thakur, who was wicketless against Pakistan. The South Africa National Cricket Team on the other hand, are likely to go ahead with the same team that beat New Zealand. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Meg Lanning Analyses Deepti Sharma’s Impressive All-Round Performance, Says ‘Her Form Will Make Some Other Sides Very Nervous’.

When is IND W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025?

The India Women's National Cricket Team is set to square off against the South Africa National Cricket Team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday, October 9. The IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

What is the IND-W vs SA-W H2H Record in ODIs?

The India Women's National Cricket Team and South Africa Women's National Cricket Team have had a total of 33 matches against each other so far. The Women in Blue have the advantage in this head-to-head record, winning 20 times while South Africa have won 12 matches. One IND-W vs SA-W match has ended in a no result. NZ-W vs SA-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: South Africa Batter Tazmin Brits Reacts After Historic Century Against New Zealand, Says ‘Not the One for Records; Glad To Be Above Meg Lanning’.

Who Are the IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Key Players?

Player Name Richa Ghosh Deepti Sharma Amanjot Kaur Tazmin Brits Nonkululeko Mlaba

IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Likely Playing XI

India Women Likely XI vs SA-W: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani

South Africa Women Likely vs IND-W: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

