Fact Check: Viral Photo of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Honoured by Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya is AI-Generated

A viral image circulating across social media platforms, depicting young Indian cricketing prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receiving an award from Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, has been unequivocally debunked as artificial intelligence-generated content. The fabricated image gained significant traction, particularly among cricket fans, creating a misleading narrative around the 15-year-old batsman's recent public profile. This incident marks another instance of AI-generated misinformation impacting public perception, following previous fake images and videos involving Sooryavanshi. Fact Check: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Viral U-14 Talent Assessment Record By Bihar District Cricket Association Verified?

AI-Generated Image of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with Harini Amarasuriya

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Honored by Sri Lankan PM.💙 - The Craze for 15-Years-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi.🇮🇳🔥 pic.twitter.com/mfMy4wyf2r — Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) June 6, 2026

Another Misleading Post

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Truth Behind Viral Vaibhav Sooryavanshi-Harini Amarasuriya Photo

The photograph in question is entirely inauthentic. The viral post on X has clearly 'Made with AI' tag. The viral photo also exhibits tell-tale signs such as distorted details in the background. Fact Check: Did Rishabh Pant’s Shot Hit Drone During India vs Afghanistan Test Match?

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, a prominent academic and politician, serves as the 17th Prime Minister of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, having been sworn into office on November 18, 2024.

Fact Check: Image is AI-Generated

🚨 FACT CHECK Viral images circulating on Indian and Sri Lankan social media claiming young Indian cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi met Sri Lanka's Prime Minister and visited several places in Sri Lanka are FALSE. Both the India A team and the Prime Minister's Office confirmed to… pic.twitter.com/IkvkZwmX0L — NewsWire 🇱🇰 (@NewsWireLK) June 7, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Real Engagements

While the viral image falsely places him in Sri Lanka for an alleged awards ceremony, the cricketing sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, born on March 27, 2011, is currently in Sri Lanka with India A for triangular one-day series.

The left-handed batsman, who plays for Bihar in domestic cricket and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has had a truly remarkable past year. He became the youngest Indian List A debutant at 13 years and 269 days old in December 2024. He then made history as the youngest IPL debutant on April 19, 2025, at 14 years and 23 days old. Just nine days later, on April 28, 2025, Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to score a century in the IPL, achieving this milestone at 14 years and 32 days old.

In the recently concluded IPL 2026 season (ending May 31, 2026), Sooryavanshi further cemented his prodigy status by winning both the Orange Cap with 776 runs and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award at just 15 years and 65 days old. His exceptional performance led to his call-up to India's T20 squad on June 6, 2026, for the upcoming series against Ireland (starting June 26, 2026) and England, making him a potential youngest Indian debutant in history, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record of 16 years and 205 days.

The Rising Challenge of AI Misinformation

This incident underscores the growing concern over the rapid proliferation of AI-generated fake images and videos, which can easily mislead the public. News outlets and social media users are urged to exercise caution and verify information from credible sources before sharing, especially concerning high-profile personalities and events.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Editorial). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was Honoured by Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya. Conclusion : The Viral Photo is AI-Generated. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 11:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).