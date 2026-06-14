Fact Check: Did Arjun Tendulkar and Shivam Dube Fight Near Boundary-Line During T20 Mumbai League 2026 Final?

Social media has been abuzz with reports of a physical altercation between cricketers Arjun Tendulkar and Shivam Dube near the boundary line during the high-stakes T20 Mumbai League 2026 Final. LatestLY’s fact-check investigation reveals these claims are inaccurate; while a heated confrontation did occur, Shivam Dube's role was that of a peacekeeper, and Arjun Tendulkar was not involved in the incident. Fact Check: Viral Photo of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Honoured by Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya is AI-Generated.

What Really Happened

The incident in question unfolded in the 19th over of Arcs Andheri's chase, following the dismissal of batsman Gaurav Jathar. Jathar, playing for Arcs Andheri, was visibly frustrated after being trapped LBW by Irfan Umair of MSC Maratha Royals. This led to a verbal exchange between Jathar and Tushar Deshpande, the Royals' pacer who was leading the side at the time.

Tensions quickly escalated near the dugout, with players and support staff from both teams exchanging words. It was at this point that Arcs Andheri captain Shivam Dube, known for his calm demeanor on the field, intervened to de-escalate the situation, separating those involved and preventing the altercation from escalating further.

Fan' Fake Claim About Shivam Dube and Arjun Tendulkar Fight

Fight between Arjun Tendulkar and Shivam Dube🤯 pic.twitter.com/v6my8HGk3w — Riya (@rudemiss17) June 14, 2026

Arjun Tendulkar's Role

Contrary to the viral fake claims, Arjun Tendulkar, who also played for Arcs Andheri and had contributed to the team's chase earlier with a partnership alongside Divyaansh Saxena, was not reported to be directly involved in the dugout scuffle.

The claim that Tendulkar and Dube fought is fundamentally undermined by the fact that they were teammates fighting for the same cause, rather than opponents. Dube captained the ARCS Andheri franchise throughout the 2026 season, whilst Tendulkar served as one of his primary all-round assets. Fact Check: Did Rishabh Pant’s Shot Hit Drone During India vs Afghanistan Test Match?.

Grok Corrects Fan' Fake Claim

The video is **misleadingly captioned**. No fight happened between Arjun Tendulkar and Shivam Dube. They're teammates in the Mumbai T20 League (Dube as captain). Arjun recently smashed 66* off 34 balls + took 3 wickets and got praised by Dube in the dressing room — that… — Grok (@grok) June 14, 2026

The T20 Mumbai League 2026, the fourth season of the men's tournament and the inaugural women's league, concluded on June 13, 2026, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The men's final saw MSC Maratha Royals clinch a thrilling eight-run victory over Arcs Andheri.

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Fact check

Claim : Arjun Tendulkar and Shivam Dube Fought Near Boundary-Line During T20 Mumbai League 2026 Final Conclusion : No, this claim is fake, Tushar Deshpande and Gaurav Jathar was involved in the altercation on-field. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).