Yuvraj Singh Says He Didn’t Get Chance to Play for One IPL Team for 3-4 Years Like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli

Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh will down as one of the best batsmen in T20 cricket and his records speak volumes of his capabilities. The southpaw was able to hit sixes for fun and his bowling and fielding abilities made him a great asset in limited-overs cricket. He was also a cornerstone of Indian side which lifted the 2007 T20 World Cup. The left-handed batsman enjoyed a decent run in the Indian Premier League. However, he wasn’t able to stay in one side for too long owing to his bad form or injuries. Recently, the two-time World Cup winner also said that he couldn’t thrive at the cash-rich league as he didn’t play for one side for many seasons like some his former teammates. Yuvraj Singh Backs Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Break His Fastest T20I Fifty Record.

Yuvraj, who made his IPL debut in 2008, played for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the first three seasons. In 2011, he was bought by now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI) where he stayed for next three years. In the 2014 and 2015 IPL auctions, he was the most expensive player in the tournament, bagging 14 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and 16 crore by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) respectively. He was the part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 and 2017 while, he played a handful of matches for KXIP and Mumbai Indians (KXIP) in 2018 and 2019 edition of the tournament respectively.

He had a decent record in the tournament as he scored 2750 runs along with taking 36 wickets in 132 matches. However, these numbers certainly don’t showcase the prowess of the former cricketer. He also feels that the likes of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli got a base while staying at one team for long. However, that wasn’t the case with him.

“I never got a chance to play for 3-4 years for one franchise team. Virat (Kohli), (MS) Dhoni, Rohit (Sharma) have played for the same franchise team for many years. You get a base but I have never been able to get a permanent place.” Yuvraj said as quoted by Times Now.

Though, he was the part of the winning squad in 2016 and 2019. However, he wasn’t able to contribute much to his team’s triumph. He further said that he had a disappointing stint as a leader of King XI Punjab as he didn’t get the player he asked for. However, the franchise bought the same players after his ouster.

“There was a place from where I wanted to run away, it was Kings XI Punjab. Whenever I asked for a player, they did not give it to me. It is also amazing that when I left, they bought all those players. I was just the captain on the team for the sake of it. I loved playing for Punjab but I wanted to run away from that franchise.” he concluded.