Arsenal vs Everton Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Arsenal continue their pursuit of the Premier League title as they welcome Everton to the Emirates Stadium. Currently sitting second in the EPL 205-26 table, Mikel Arteta’s side enter the fixture as heavy favourites following a dominant 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace last weekend. Meanwhile, Sean Dyche’s Everton arrive in North London boosted by a crucial win against Leicester City, moving them five points clear of the relegation zone as they fight for top-flight survival. Reece James Commits ‘Peak Years’ to Chelsea With New Six-Year Deal.

How to Watch Arsenal vs Everton Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Arsenal vs Everton match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling. EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated: Arsenal Maintain Lead; Manchester City Stay Close Second.

Match Fact

Category Details Match Date Saturday, 14 March 2026 Kick-off Time 17:30 GMT/ 11:00 PM (IST) Venue Emirates Stadium, London Referee Michael Oliver TV Channel (IND) Star Sports Select Live Stream JioHotstar League Position Arsenal (2nd) vs Everton (15th)

Arsenal vs Everton Match Preview

With only eight matches remaining in the 2025–26 campaign, Arsenal cannot afford any dropped points. The Gunners have been formidable at home this season, propelled by the creative form of Martin Odegaard and the clinical finishing of Bukayo Saka. Mikel Arteta confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Gabriel Martinelli has recovered from a minor foot injury and is available for selection.

Everton face a daunting task against the league's second-highest scorers. Sean Dyche is expected to employ a compact, low-block defensive strategy, relying on the physical presence of James Tarkowski and the counter-attacking pace of Dwight McNeil.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).