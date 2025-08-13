The English Premier League (EPL) 2025-26 season is all set to begin on August 16. The Premier League 2025-26 will see some of the top clubs in England fighting with each other for the elusive title. The previous edition of the Premier League saw Liverpool clinch the trophy with a huge 10-point gap over Arsenal. Manchester City and Chelsea finished in third and fourth position, respectively, in the EPL 2024-25 standings. All clubs have added reinforcements to their respective squads for this edition of the Premier League 2025-26 competition. EPL 2025-26 Schedule: Get Full English Premier League Matchweek 1 Football Fixtures and Time Table Online With UK and IST Timings.

The English Premier League 2025-26 will be the 34th edition of the tournament. It was preceded by the First Division of the Football League, which was founded in 1888. 20 sides - Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Liverpool, Luton Town, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, and Wolverhampton Wanderers - will fight in one of the most competitive and most popular leagues in the world. Pep Guardiola Names Phil Foden As Hopeful for Manchester City’s Premier League 2025–26 Opener Against Wolves, Plans Cautious Return for Rodri.

No Club P W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Newcastle United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Aston Villa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Nottingham Forest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Brighton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 Bournemouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Brentford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Fulham 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 12 Crystal Palace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 West Ham United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Manchester United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 Wolves 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18 Leicester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 19 Ipswich Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Southampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

The Premier League is regarded as one of the best club football tournaments, not just in Europe but across the world. The Premier League has some of the world's best and talented players. Not just players, but the Premier League has seen some of the greatest managers over the years. The likes of Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola, Arsene Wenger and Rafa Benitez are among the best managers in the Premier League. However, Sir Alex Ferguson stands out as the best to have ever managed in the Premier League, leading Manchester United to 13 league titles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2025 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).