Liverpool will be facing Brighton in the English Premier League with the champions going through the motion as far as the league is concerned. The Reds have been the best in England by a country mile and will be keen to finish their season on a high. It is their penultimate game of the campaign and they are looking for their first victory in three matches. Opponents Brighton on the other hand are 9th and their main focus will be to finish in the top half of the points table. Jamie Vardy Bows Out With 200th Goal in Final Game for Leicester City, Says ‘Thank You From the Bottom of My Heart’.

Former Liverpool midfielder James Milner will not feature for Brighton due to an injury and joins the likes of Georginio Rutter and Ferdi Kadioglu on the treatment table. Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke will look to keep the Liverpool attackers at bay. Danny Welbeck will be the target man upfront with Matt O’Riley as the playmaker behind him. Simon Adingra and Kaoru Mitoma will use their pace to create chances out wide.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will feature for Liverpool in the playing eleven and it will be special moment for the Real Madrid bound player. Mo Salah and Coady Gakpo will be deployed on the wings with Diogo Jota as the pick for the lone striker role. Dominik Szoboszlai has made the no 10 position his own while Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch form the double pivot in central midfield.

Brighton will host champions Liverpool FC in the English Premier League 2024-25 on Tuesday, May 19. The Brighton vs Liverpool PL 2024-25 match will be played at American Express Stadium, Falmer, England and has a scheduled start time of 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Brighton vs Liverpool, online viewing options are listed below. FA Cup 2024–25 Final: Crystal Palace Defy Odds To Lift First Major Title With 1–0 Win Over Manchester City.

Liverpool will create plenty of chances in this game enroute a 1-2 win for the away side.

