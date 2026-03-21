Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Liverpool travel to the American Express Stadium on 21 March 2026, to face Brighton & Hove Albion in a fixture with significant implications for the Premier League table. Liverpool arrive on the South Coast involved in a tight three-way battle for the Premier League title. Following a dominant mid-week performance in Europe, the Merseyside club aims to maintain pressure on the league leaders. However, their record at Brighton has been mixed in recent seasons, making this a high-stakes encounter for the visitors. Premier League 2025–26: Ten-Man Manchester United Held to 2–2 Draw by Resilient Bournemouth.

Brighton remain in contention for a European qualification spot. Known for their tactical flexibility and high-pressing style, the Seagulls have proven to be a difficult opponent for top-four sides at home this season. A victory today would see them move closer to securing continental football for the 2026–27 campaign.

How to Watch Brighton vs Liverpool Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Brighton vs Liverpool match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

In the UK, the match is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Discovery+ app. MS Dhoni is Massive Manchester United Fan, Reveals Former CSK Teammate Sam Billings

Match Fact

Category Details Fixture Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Date Saturday, 21 March 2026 Kick-off Time 15:00 GMT / 18:00 IST Venue American Express Stadium, Brighton Competition Premier League 2025–26 (Round 30) TV Broadcast (UK) Sky Sports Live Stream (India) Disney+ Hotstar Live Stream (USA) Peacock

Brighton vs Liverpool Team News

Liverpool are expected to lean heavily on the form of Mohamed Salah, while former Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is set to start in the centre of the park. Brighton will look to the pace of Kaoru Mitoma to exploit any gaps in the Liverpool defensive line. Neither side has reported fresh injury concerns following Friday’s final training sessions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).