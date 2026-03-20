Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Manchester United travel to the Vitality Stadium tonight, Friday 20 March 2026, looking to consolidate their position in the Premier League’s top three. Michael Carrick’s side is aiming to build on their recent 3-1 victory over Aston Villa. The Red Devils have been the league's form team in 2026, dropping just two points since Carrick took interim charge in January. However, they face a resilient Bournemouth side currently enjoying a 10-match unbeaten streak. Despite drawing their last four fixtures, Andoni Iraola’s men remain a formidable threat on the south coast. MS Dhoni is Massive Manchester United Fan, Reveals Former CSK Teammate Sam Billings

How to Watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Bournemouth vs Manchester United match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

In the UK, the match is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Discovery+ app. Harry Kane Becomes First Englishman To Join 50 Goals Club in UEFA Champions League.

Match Fact

Category Details Match AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United Competition Premier League 2025–26 Date Friday, 20 March 2026 Venue Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth Kick-off Time 20:00 GMT / 01:30 IST (Sat) TV/OTT Star Sports Select / Disney+ Hotstar

Bournemouth vs Manchester United Team News

Manchester United are hopeful that Lisandro Martinez will return to the heart of the defence following a calf injury. In attack, Benjamin Sesko continues to lead the line after a string of decisive goals. United currently sit third in the table with 54 points, five ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool.

Bournemouth, positioned 10th, will be without influential midfielder Tyler Adams. The Cherries have struggled for goals recently, recording three goalless draws in their last four outings, but their defensive solidity has seen them concede only once during their unbeaten run.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 11:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).