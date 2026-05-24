Bruno Fernandes Surpasses Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry to Set All-Time Premier League Assists Record

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has etched his name into Premier League history, breaking the record for the most assists in a single season. The Portuguese midfielder achieved the remarkable feat during Manchester United's final match of the 2025/26 campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion, providing his 21st assist of the season. This monumental achievement surpasses the previous record of 20 assists, jointly held by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry (2002/03) and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (2019/20). Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes Crowned Premier League Player of the Season for 2025-26.

Bruno Fernandes Creates History

A Season of Creative Brilliance

Fernandes's record-breaking assist came in the 33rd minute at the Amex Stadium, as his corner kick found the head of Patrick Dorgu, who converted to give United the lead. This decisive moment capped off an individually stellar season for the playmaker, who has consistently been at the heart of Manchester United's attacking play.

What makes his achievement particularly noteworthy is that his first assist of the season did not arrive until October 19, highlighting a period of sustained and exceptional creativity.

Surpassing Legends

The 29-year-old's ability to consistently create goal-scoring opportunities has seen him eclipse two of the Premier League's most iconic figures in Henry and De Bruyne. Henry's 20 assists in the 2002/03 season were a cornerstone of Arsenal's attacking prowess, while De Bruyne matched that tally in a dominant campaign for Manchester City.

Fernandes now stands alone at the summit, a testament to his vision, passing range, and execution. Furthermore, the assist against Brighton, originating from a corner, also saw Fernandes equal Steven Gerrard's record of 11 assists from set-piece situations in a single Premier League season.

Impact and Recognition

Fernandes's record-breaking performance comes just a day after he was named the EA Sports Player of the Season, underscoring his profound influence throughout the campaign. His leadership as captain and his relentless drive have been crucial for Manchester United, providing both goals and assists that have often been pivotal in securing results.

His overall contribution extends beyond statistics, with his work rate and passion consistently driving the team forward. Manchester United Appoint Michael Carrick as Permanent Head Coach Until 2028.

This new Premier League record solidifies Bruno Fernandes's status as one of the league's elite creative midfielders.

His remarkable consistency and ability to deliver under pressure have not only rewritten the history books but also provided a beacon of inspiration for Manchester United. The achievement will undoubtedly be remembered as a highlight of the 2025/26 Premier League season, cementing his legacy in English football.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 09:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).