Callum Hudson-Odoi Admits Nottingham Forest’s ‘Changing Room Is Going Crazy’ After Win Against Manchester City in Premier League 2024–25

Mumbai, March 9: The atmosphere at Nottingham Forest is at an all-time high after the club registered their first win against Manchester City after earning promotion to the Premier League in 2022. The lone goal scorer on the night, Callum Hudson-Odoi admitted the dressing room at the club was ‘going crazy’ after the win but also admitted the importance of remaining humble given 10 games were still left in the ongoing season. Nottingham Forest 1-0 Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25: Callum Hudson-Odoi’s Lone Goal Stuns Cityzens As The Garibaldis Continue Hunt For UCL Qualification.
“It is crazy [in the dressing room]. A result like that against an amazing team is amazing for us. You could see through the game that we battled and fought for every ball. We had opportunities and took one. The changing room is going crazy.
“It is a significant win but it is also another win. Every game is game by game and we have to try and take three points. We know where we are in the table but it is important to remain humble but also excited about what’s to come. We know we are getting closer and we are buzzing about that,” said Hudson-Odoi to BBC Match of the Day.
