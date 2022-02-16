Charles Yohane, a former Zimbabwe footballer, has been killed in South Africa in a reported incident of car-jacking. His brother, Lewis, was quoted by BBC Sport, saying, "He was hijacked, they took his car and shot him in the head." Having made his debut in 1996, Yohane, who played as a left-back, represented Zimbabwe 23 times in international football and scored one goal. He had been working as a coach and then a taxi driver after his retirement. Zlatan Ibrahimovic at 40 Unleashes ‘Inner Rambo’ in His Latest Workout Video (Watch Video)

See Tweet:

Tragic news that former Zimbabwe, CAPS and Wits left-back Charles Yohane has been hijacked and killed in South Africa at the age of 48. He was in the Warriors squad for 2004 AFCON. Was coaching the Wits developmental side in SA. pic.twitter.com/XZxGb4L0qv — Steve Vickers (@SteveVickers5) February 15, 2022

According to reports, the attack happened on Saturday in Soweto and his dumped body was discovered on Monday. Perpetrators reportedly hijacked his car before killing him. Yohane was 48 at the time of death.

The biggest highlight of his career was representing Zimbabwe at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations. For the record, he holds the record of representing South African giants Wits a total of 268 times. He also captained the side. After his retirement, he took up a coaching role at the club but that stint ended when the club was sold in 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2022 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).