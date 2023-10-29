Kochi, October 29: Multiple explosions occurred at a Jehovah's Witness prayer service in the Kalamassery region of Kerala's Ernakulam district on Sunday morning, October 29. The explosions claimed the life of a woman and injured several others. The multiple explosions took place when about 2,500 people assembled at a convention centre for a religious gathering.

The gathering belonged to the followers of Jehovah's Witnesses sect of Christianity, who have been around for more than a century and are quite prevalent in Kerala.

Who Are Jehovah's Witnesses

The Christian sect of Jehovah's Witnesses was founded in the United States in the late 1800s. It is well-known for having unique practices and beliefs that are different from those of mainstream Christianity. The convictions that Jehovah is the name of God and that the end of the world is near are fundamental to its religion.

The Trinity—the idea that God, Christ, and the Holy Spirit are three facets of one God—is rejected by the organisation as a widely held Christian teaching. For them, Jehovah is the "Universal Sovereign," the one real God, and the one who created everything. According to Jehovah's Witnesses, he should be the object of all worship.

As the Saviour and the Son of God, Jehovah's Witnesses also hold that Jesus is apart from God, and God's active force is referred to as the Holy Spirit, not a specific person. The organisation is renowned for applying the Bible with diligence since they see it as the last authority. The 66 books of the Bible, including those from the Old and New Testaments, serve as the foundation for their beliefs. This Christian organisation anticipates the establishment of God's kingdom on Earth and feels that they are in the latter days of our existence.

