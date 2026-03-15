Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026 Free Live Streaming Online

MLS 2026 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Inter Miami CF travels to the Bank of America Stadium to face Charlotte FC in a highly anticipated MLS 2026 Eastern Conference encounter. The fixture has drawn global attention as Lionel Messi enters the match just one strike away from his 900th professional goal. Following a midweek continental draw, the reigning MLS Cup champions are looking to maintain their unbeaten league start, while a resurgent Charlotte side hopes to leverage a home crowd expected to exceed 70,000 spectators. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami MLS 2026 Match?

Where to Watch Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026 Live Streaming Online?

The match will be broadcast exclusively on a global scale via the Apple TV app through the MLS Season Pass. Unlike standard league matches, this high-profile fixture will not be available on traditional cable networks in the UK or US.

Fans in India can also access the live stream via Apple TV, with the match scheduled for a 05:00 IST start on Sunday morning. For those without a subscription, live radio commentary and play-by-play updates will be provided through the official club websites. Argentina vs Spain Finalissima 2026 Faces Venue Chaos Amid Middle East Conflict; Santiago Bernabeu Tipped as New Host for Clash Featuring Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal

Match Fact

Category Details Match Date Saturday, 14 March 2026 (15 March in India ) Kick-off Time 19:30 ET / 23:30 GMT / 5:00 AM IST Venue Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC Lionel Messi Status Probable Starter (899 career goals) Luis Suárez Status Available (Expected to start) Live Stream Apple TV (MLS Season Pass) Current Standings Inter Miami (1st, East) vs Charlotte FC (8th, East)

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Team News

Inter Miami are expected to welcome Luis Suarez back to the starting XI after the Uruguayan forward was rested during the midweek trip to Nashville. Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are also set to feature, providing the experience necessary to handle the hostile, high-capacity environment in Charlotte.

The visitors remain without centre-back Maxi Falcon (knee), meaning Gonzalo Lujan is likely to continue in the heart of the defence. For Charlotte, goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina, who has previously kept Messi off the scoresheet in this stadium, remains a pivotal figure for the hosts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 03:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).